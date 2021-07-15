Norway's Aker BP operating profit misses as field maintenance hits volumes

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil and gas firm Aker BP (AKERBP.OL) posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, as production volumes fell due to field maintenance.

Earnings before interests and tax (EBIT) for April-June rose to $614 million from $178.5 million a year ago, while analysts polled by Refinitiv on average had predicted a profit of $668 million.

Its quarterly oil and gas output fell to 199,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 210,000 boepd a year ago due to field maintenance activities.

Output was also down on a quarter-on-quarter basis, with the average unit production cost rising to $9.0 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) from $8.6 per boe in the first quarter, it added.

The company, which has 11.6% stake in Equinor-operated (EQNR.OL) Sverdrup, western Europe's largest oilfield, however, kept its full-year production guidance unchanged at 210,000-220,000 boepd.

It planned to decide on a concept selection for its NOAKA development, the largest oil and gas project in the North Sea after Sverdrup, in the third quarter, and to submit a plan for its Frosk development in the same quarter.

Aker BP, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke and partly owned by BP (BP.L), also kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $0.3124 per share.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Victoria Klesty and Rashmi Aich

