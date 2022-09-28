Norway's Equinor raises emergency preparedness at installations

Companies Equinor ASA Follow















OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL), Europe's largest gas supplier, said on Wednesday it had stepped up security measures at its installations following a suspected sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

"We have increased our emergency preparedness level in Norway by taking security measures at our installations offshore and on land," said a company spokesperson, declining to give specifics.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.