Norway's giant Troll gas field begins next stage of production

Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway on Friday began to pump natural gas from the third stage of its offshore Troll field, operator Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Monday.

"Troll phase 3 is one of the most profitable projects throughout Equinor's entire history, while at the same time featuring production with record-low CO2 emissions," the company said in a statement.

Norway is western Europe's biggest producer of oil and natural gas. Troll is its largest gas field, supplying around 8% of the European Union's annual consumption.

The field came on stream in 1995, and the third phase will extend its production lifetime beyond 2050, Equinor said.

Recoverable volumes from Troll phase 3, which will produce the Troll West gas cap, are estimated at 347 billion cubic metres of gas, or around 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, the company said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

