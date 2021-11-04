Norway's Statkraft boosted by power prices, takes hit from trading

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Norway's largest utility Statkraft on Thursday posted a sharp rise in third-quarter operating profit, lifted by high power prices and strong hydroelectric output, but the result was tempered by a loss at the company's electricity trading unit.

The cost of power has soared across Europe this year, lifted by tight global gas supplies and below-average output from the continent's wind farms, hitting factories and households.

Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at Statkraft, one of Europe's biggest producers of renewable energy, rose to 4.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($540 million) for the July-September period from 1.1 billion crowns a year ago.

"The strong results have a positive impact on our investment capacity and provide us with a solid financial foundation to continue our growth path and reinvest in renewables," Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen said in a statement.

However, earnings were impacted by a 4 billion crown loss at Statkraft's trading unit as a result of record-high volatility for power and other energy related commodities.

The company sells around one third of its generation ahead for the next years.

Net profit at the company rose to 5 billion crowns from 1.3 billion, partly boosted by one-off factors.

"Changes in the market outlook led to a reversal of impairments for Nordic wind power assets and German gas-fired power plants. In total, the reversals amounted to NOK 3.1 billion," Statkraft said.

The benchmark Nordic system power price has soared after a cold, dry winter and surging fuel and carbon markets this year, averaging 68.27 euros per megawatt hour in the third quarter, compared with 8.88 euros/MWh for the same period of 2020.

Statkraft secured 6.6% higher prices than the Nordic system average over the last 60 months by the end of the quarter, it said.

Hydropower generation rose to 13.9 terawatt hours (TWh) from 11.2 TWh while wind output fell 0.1 TWh to 0.8 TWh.

($1 = 8.5158 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan Harvey

