Norway's Statkraft cuts trading ties with Gazprom Marketing & Trading

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Norway's biggest energy company, state-owned Statkraft (STATKF.UL), has stopped trading with UK-based Gazprom Marketing & Trading (GMT), which has faced headwinds in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

"Statkraft has stopped the trading activities with GMT and we are working actively to reduce our financial exposure to these contracts," a company spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

The firm has financial contracts with the UK-based company, which is majority-owned by the Russian state, the spokesperson added.

While sanctions imposed on Russian companies and individuals have so far not included energy, several energy companies have been shunning new deals with Russian businesses.

Meanwhile, the UK government is preparing to step in and temporarily run Gazprom Marketing & Trading Retail Ltd, according to a Bloomberg News report on Monday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.