Norway's Statkraft posts strong Q4 earnings on power price surge

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norway's largest power producer Statkraft on Thursday posted underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 9.3 billion crowns ($1.05 billion) for the fourth quarter, up 491% year-on-year, due to the boom in power prices.

Underlying (EBIT) rose from 1.6 billion crowns a year ago, while net profit at the company, one of Europe's biggest producers of renewable energy, rose to 3.9 billion crowns from 3.7 billion in the year ago period.

The increase was driven by substantially higher Nordic power prices and high Norwegian hydropower generation but impacted by losses at its trading unit following the high energy prices and a volatile market, Statkraft said.

The benchmark Nordic system power price soared after a cold, dry winter and surging fuel and carbon markets last year, averaging 96.26 euros per megawatt hour in the fourth quarter 2021 up from 13.76 euros/MWh for the same period of 2020.

($1 = 8.8984 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche

