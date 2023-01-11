Norway's Sverdrup oilfield suffers partial outage

Companies Equinor ASA Follow















OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest producer, suffered a partial production outage on Wednesday following a loss of power, a spokesperson for operator Equinor (EQNR.OL) said.

Sverdrup, which can produce some 720,000 barrels of oil per day in total, gets its electricity via power cables from land.

The company said the outage affected Sverdrup's Phase 2, which has the capacity to pump some 185,000 barrels of oil per day, although it was not immediately clear how big the output reduction was.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik











