Novak says oil may hit $300 a barrel if Russian crude shunned, TASS reports
March 21 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that oil prices could reach $300 a barrel if Russian crude was shunned by the West, although he said that was unlikely, TASS news agency reported.
Novak also said it was impossible for Europe to refuse Russian oil and gas for now.
