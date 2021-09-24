Novak says Russia will remain reliable energy supplier

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russia will remain a reliable supplier of energy to global markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday in a video address to the United Nations' energy conference.

Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) has been accused of not doing enough to increase its natural gas supplies to Europe, where gas prices have soared. read more

Gazprom says it fulfils its contractual obligations on gas supplies to its clients in full.

Benchmark European gas prices have risen more than 250% this year, leading to higher power prices and a knock on effect on industries reliant on gas for their production such as fertilizer plants. read more

Novak said it was vital that the global energy industry reduces its impact on the climate but added that is was important not to restrict access to sources of energy.

"Climate issues should not be used as arguments during competition for energy markets," he said.

