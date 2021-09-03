Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Novatek: French export credit agencies won't fund Arctic LNG 2

1 minute read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 3 (Reuters) - French export credit agencies will not help finance Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, as previously expected, but it will get the funds needed this year, Leonid Mikhelson, head of the project's major shareholder Novatek (NVTK.MM), said on Friday.

Shareholders in Russia's Novatek earlier this year approved external financing of $11 billion for the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is expected to start production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2023. A document seen by Reuters last year said that included $700 million from French credit agency Bpifrance.

Mikhelson also said Russia-made equipment designed for the fourth line of the existing Yamal LNG plant was not working properly due to technological failures.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 6:02 AM UTC

Uneven recovery for U.S. offshore energy production after Ida

U.S. Gulf Coast energy companies on Friday advanced the recovery from Hurricane Ida on a few fronts, but slipped elsewhere as lack of crews, power and fuel reversed earlier production gains.

Energy
U.S. reconciliation energy bill slowed by flurry of Republican amendments
Energy
Baton Rouge, New Orleans ports reopen after Ida, key oil hubs remain shut
Energy
Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite
Energy
AFL-CIO leader calls on Exxon to end Texas refinery lockout