NPCC forecasts adequate power supply in parts of U.S. Northeast, eastern Canada this summer















May 4 (Reuters) - Northeast Power Coordinating Council Inc (NPCC) on Thursday said its annual reliability assessment projected the regions under its oversight will have an adequate supply to meet peak electricity demand this summer.

NPCC, which oversees power grids in the U.S. Northeast and eastern Canada, forecast electricity peak demand of about 105,200 megawatts (MW) this summer, slightly higher than last year.

A total capacity of about 163,300 MW is projected to be in place to meet demand in the region, NPCC said.

NPCC forecasts adequate supply of electricity throughout New England, New York state and Ontario.

Reporting by Ananya Bajpai in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis











