Nuclear power is not sustainable energy - German environment ministry

General view of the nuclear power plant that will be dismantled in Muelheim-Kaerlich, Germany, May 22, 2017. Picture taken May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Germany's continues to push for the European Union not to classify nuclear power as a sustainable energy source, the country's environment ministry spokesperson told a press conference on Wednesday.

"In the event an accident, entire regions would become uninhabitable and many future generations of taxpayers would have to pay for the damage as well as deal with the waste. All this is obviously not sustainable," the spokesperson said.

He added that nuclear power is more expensive than renewable energy, and said new construction projects take too long in light of the need for urgent solutions to the climate crisis.

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.