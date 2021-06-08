NW Shelf LNG well problem unlikely to speed gas output decline - Woodside CEO

One of 50 wells producing gas for the North West Shelf LNG plant has gone offline, operator Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) confirmed on Tuesday, but the issue is not expected to impact forecasts for the rate of output decline from the ageing fields.

The 16.9 million tonnes a year North West Shelf LNG project is the oldest and largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Australia.

Industry sources said last month the North West Shelf project had asked at least one buyer in Japan to defer taking deliveries of some LNG cargoes for several months, which raised questions about the rate of decline at the ageing fields.

It is not unusual for wells to go offline at mature fields, Woodside's acting chief executive Meg O'Neill said on Tuesday, adding that when one well goes off, the team's priority was to rebalance production from the remaining wells.

Asked whether the well problem would impact the outlook for production from the ageing fields, O'Neill said: "It's early to say."

"With 50 wells, there's a lot of system balancing that happens when any individual well goes off or produces more. I don't think it'll move the needle, honestly, with the 50 wells we're producing," O'Neill said at Credit Suisse's eighth Australian energy conference.

Woodside has not changed the production guidance it gave at the beginning of the year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.