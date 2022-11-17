NY Public Service Commision moves ahead with four major wind projects















Nov 17 (Reuters) - The New York State Public Service Commission on Thursday approved compliance filings for four major wind farms.

Compliance filings are required for certain construction activities to start or for projects to become operational.

The filings relate to Eight Point Wind, Bluestone Wind, Baron Winds and Number Three Wind projects in upstate New York, the commission said in a release.

These four projects are among the 18 renewable energy projects approved by the Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, the release said, adding that the solar and wind farm projects will generate more than 2,510 MWs of clean, renewable energy.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.