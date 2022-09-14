NZ Oil and Gas signs supply deal with Shell Australia for east coast market

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A view shows a board with the logo of Shell at the company's fuel station in Saint Petersburg, Russia May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand Oil and Gas (NZOG) Ltd (NZO.NZ) said it had signed a 1-year deal with Shell's (SHEL.L) Australian unit to deliver 0.64 petajoules (PJ) of gas from its Mereenie gas field starting 2025 for supply into the Australian east coast domestic market.

The deal comes at a time Australia's east coast is forecast to face a shortfall of 56 PJ of gas - equivalent to about 10% of demand - in 2023, which has prompted the country's competition watchdog to urge government to curb exports. read more

The market is under pressure as a protracted Russia-Ukraine war, along with sanctions on Russia, has disrupted supply chains and spurred volatility in natural gas prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Gas will be supplied into the east coast domestic market, with pricing under the GSA (gas supply agreement) reflecting strong market conditions," NZOG said.

The Mereenie joint venture (JV) - which operates the field in Northern Territory, Australia and is controlled by three companies including NZOG - will deliver up to 3.65 PJ of gas to Shell Australia over the one-year term, NZOG said on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3Uf0vqb)

New Zealand Oil and Gas (NZOG) directly and indirectly holds a 25% stake in the JV, Central Petroleum (CTP.AX) owns another 25%, and the rest is owned by a unit of Macquarie Group (MQG.AX).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Archishma Iyer In Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.