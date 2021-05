The Bakken oilfield will likely see additional consolidation as it matures, Oasis Petroleum CEO Daniel Brown told investors on Tuesday, a day after his company announced its own acquisition of rival Diamondback Energy's Williston basin assets.

Oasis has reduced its well costs by about 20%, aided by pricing concessions from oilfield service providers, an executive said during a quarterly earnings call.

