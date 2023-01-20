Occidental expands board with appointment of former UK energy minister

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) on Friday appointed former UK energy minister Claire O'Neill to its board, increasing its size to nine members.

O’Neill, 58, served as a member of parliament between 2010 and 2019 and quit the Conservative Party earlier this month. She was part of Theresa May's cabinet.

She also served as president-designate of the COP26 climate summit from July 2019 until she was replaced in February 2020 by Boris Johnson's government.

