Skip to main content

Energy

Octopus Energy offers retail power supply to German Tesla customers

2 minute read

The Tesla Powerwall battery storage device is advertised at the Tesla store in Sydney, Australia, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The German unit of British retail electricity startup Octopus Energy on Monday launched a service providing top-up power supply to households owning rooftop solar panels and a Tesla-branded Powerwall storage battery.

Under the terms of the scheme, customers can use grid power supply from Octopus as a back-up to their home-grown power production and the Powerwall unit when the solar output used to charge it tails off. The back-up supply will also be 100% renewable, Octopus said.

Typical customers will pay direct energy procurement and network costs and a flat fee of 3 euros ($3.48) a month for two years guaranteed, but not the all-in prices charged by other distributors for their overheads and profits, it added.

"We want to show regulators what is already possible, so that the German power market gets moving," said Octopus Chief Executive Andrew Mack in a statement, referring to his company's digital pricing structures.

Surging energy prices, driven by factors ranging from Asia's economic recovery to European carbon allowances policy and lighter winds this year, have hit consumers worldwide and are squeezing out retail companies, with Britain the hardest hit.

In Germany fallout has been limited, with just a handful of operators withdrawing from the market, but the crisis has shone a spotlight on the market design, which shows a high level of competition but has still produced the highest prices in Europe. read more

End customer prices are also being inflated by expensive renewable energy support, taxes and network charges collected by the state and by grid operators. read more

"The prices guarantee protects customers in the Tesla tariff from further price increases," said Octopus of its new scheme.

The offer is not dependent on ownership of a Tesla car.

($1 = 0.8618 euros)

Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Miranda Murray and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 11:02 AM UTC

Coal prices surge; power squeeze hits China's economy, global supply

Power shortages helped drive down China's economic growth to its slowest in a year, while surging coal prices on Monday threaten more pain for Chinese industry and global supply chains.

Energy
Gazprom books fraction of gas transit capacity via Poland, ignores Ukraine
Energy
EXCLUSIVE Australia must commit to carbon cuts to keep green energy advantage -Fortescue's Forrest
Energy
OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output
Energy
EXCLUSIVE India presses Qatar for delayed LNG as power crisis mounts -sources