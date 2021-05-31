Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Oil capacity uplift will boost Iran's political clout, says minister

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh reacts towards journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

An increase in Iranian oil output will boost the country's political power, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday as Tehran and world powers pursue talks to lift U.S. sanctions that have stopped it from pumping anywhere near capacity since 2018.

"Increasing Iran's oil production capacity increases Iran's security and political power. Oil is not just economic power," the ministry's website SHANA quoted Zanganeh as saying.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump exited Iran's 2015 international nuclear deal three years ago and reimposed sanctions against Iran.

