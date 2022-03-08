1 minute read
Oil could hit $200 per barrel over war in Ukraine -Rystad Energy
OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - Global oil prices could rise to $200 per barrel if Europe and the United States were to ban imports of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, analysts at Oslo-based consultancy Rystad Energy said on Tuesday.
The global Brent oil benchmark currently trades at $129 per barrel, up from a pre-war price of around $97.
