Oil delivered to Germany via Druzhba in line with "technical possibilities", says Polish operator















WARSAW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Wednesday that deliveries of oil to Germany were taking place "taking into account the technical possibilities" after a leak was discovered in the Druzba pipeline that transports Russian crude to Europe.

"PERN is in constant contact with the German partners... Deliveries are being made taking into account the technical possibilities," the operator said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marek Strzelecki











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.