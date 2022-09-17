1 minute read
Oil exports back to normal rates after spillage at Iraq's Basrah terminal
CAIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil loading and exporting operations from Iraq's Basrah oil terminal are back to their normal rates after being halted on Friday due to a spillage, which has now been contained, Basrah Oil Company said on Saturday.
The port has four loading platforms and can export up to 1.8 million barrels per day.
Reporting by Aref Mohammed, Writing by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.