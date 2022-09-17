Oil exports back to normal rates after spillage at Iraq's Basrah terminal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Three chimneys belch flames and smoke out of an oil refinery in the area of Basrah southern Iraq. Picture taken January 17.

CAIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil loading and exporting operations from Iraq's Basrah oil terminal are back to their normal rates after being halted on Friday due to a spillage, which has now been contained, Basrah Oil Company said on Saturday.

The port has four loading platforms and can export up to 1.8 million barrels per day.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed, Writing by Yasmin Hussein, Editing by Louise Heavens

