Oil exports from Caspian consortium may drop by 1 mln bpd during equipment repair - RIA

An exterior view shows a new pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

March 22 (Reuters) - Oil exports by Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) may fall by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) while it repairs two of three mooring points damaged by a storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea, RIA news agency quoted Russia's energy ministry as saying.

The repairs may take up to two months, RIA reported on Tuesday, citing the ministry. CPC is one of the world's biggest oil pipelines shipping crude from Kazakhstan to global markets. read more

Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman

