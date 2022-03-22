1 minute read
Oil exports from Caspian consortium may drop by 1 mln bpd during equipment repair - RIA
March 22 (Reuters) - Oil exports by Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) may fall by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) while it repairs two of three mooring points damaged by a storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea, RIA news agency quoted Russia's energy ministry as saying.
The repairs may take up to two months, RIA reported on Tuesday, citing the ministry. CPC is one of the world's biggest oil pipelines shipping crude from Kazakhstan to global markets. read more
Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Jane Merriman
