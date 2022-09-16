Oil exports at Iraq's Basra port halted due to spill -oil sources

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq's Basra Port were halted last night due to a spillage, oil sector sources said on Friday, adding that efforts to contain the spill could last more than a week.

Oil loading operations were halted from the port until it gets repaired, sources added.

The port has four loading platforms and can export up to 1.8 mln barrels per day.

Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing Enas Alashray and Moaz Abd-Alaziz, Editing by Louise Heavens

