Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

A pump jack stands idle in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Anna Driver//File Photo

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

Brent oil futures fell 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $86.15 a barrel after closing at the highest in seven years on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.39 a barrel after gaining 1.1% in the previous session.

Crude oil inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week ending Oct. 22, market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures said late on Tuesday. That was more than the expectations for a 1.9 million barrel gain.

Gasoline inventories rose by 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks increased by 1 million barrels, compared with a forecast for both to drop.

With Brent rising the past eight weeks and WTI climbing for the past 10 weeks, prices are starting to look overbought, analysts said.

"Barring more bullish headlines, which is possible considering what we saw yesterday, we could see some profit-taking in Brent and WTI which would be healthy for the market," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

