Oil flowing normally to Poland via Druzhba pipeline, says operator















WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil is flowing normally via the Polish section of the Druzhba Pipeline, pipeline operator PERN said late on Tuesday after media reported that oil supply to Hungary via the pipeline was temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure.

"I have no information about disruptions, shipments are carried out normally," Karolina Krasinska, PERN's spokeswoman, told Reuters.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki; writing by Anna Koper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











