Oil flows to Slovakia via Druzhba stopped, operator says















PRAGUE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil deliveries to Slovakia through the Druzhba pipeline have been suspended due to technical reasons on the Ukrainian side, the main Slovak oil transporter said on Tuesday.

"The reason for the suspension of supplies has not yet been officially confirmed by the Ukrainian side," Transpetrol said in an emailed response to Reuters questions, adding it expected more information on the cause and further action on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; editing by Jonathan Oatis











