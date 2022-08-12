1 minute read
Oil flows through Druzhba to Czech Republic resume - pipeline operator
PRAGUE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Flows of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic resumed at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday, Czech pipeline operator MERO said.
Supplies via the pipeline were suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia on Aug. 4 because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukraine, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Porter
