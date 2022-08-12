Oil flows through Druzhba to Czech Republic resume - pipeline operator

Storage tanks are seen at the Mero central oil tank farm, which moves crude through the Druzhba oil pipeline, near Nelahozeves, Czech Republic, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Flows of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic resumed at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday, Czech pipeline operator MERO said.

Supplies via the pipeline were suspended to the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia on Aug. 4 because Western sanctions prevented paying transit fees to Ukraine, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.