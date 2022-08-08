Oil major BP drilling an appraisal well in Texas for carbon sequestration
DENVER, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil major BP (BP.L) on Monday said it has begun drilling an appraisal well in Texas for its U.S. carbon capture and sequestration business, an executive said.
The company in May said it and partner Linde planned to develop a site along the Texas coast to bury carbon dioxide produced from Linde's manufacturing of hydrogen outside of Houston.
"We are currently using our subsurface and expertise to drill an appraisal well, for our U.S. carbon capture and storage business," Jack Collins, finance chief of BP's BPX Energy shale subsidiary, said at the EnerCom conference. He declined to provide details.
