Oil output at Azerbaijan's BP-led ACG down 4.6% in 2021 -Ifax

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Oil output at the BP-led Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli project in Azerbaijan in 2021 fell 4.6% to 22.8 million tonnes, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing the British firm's local arm.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

