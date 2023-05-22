Oil output falls in Iraqi Kurdistan as pipeline outage nears 2 months















May 22 (Reuters) - Oil production in Iraq's Kurdistan region continues to drop as export flows to Turkey's Ceyhan port show few signs of restarting after a stoppage that has lasted almost two months.

Turkey halted Iraq's 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of northern exports through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The ICC ordered Turkey to pay Baghdad damages of $1.5 billion for unauthorised exports by the KRG between 2014 and 2018.

The 59 days of stoppage are estimated to have cost the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over $1.5 billion.

The halt, coupled with limited storage space in the region, sent most of the region's 450,000 bpd of production offline within weeks. Fields that had continued producing are now offline or seeing a reduction in output.

The 4,500 barrel per day (bpd) Taq Taq field is no longer producing into storage, a spokesperson at operator Genel Energy said.

The Khurmala field is now producing at around 50,000 bpd, according to a source familiar with field operations.

This is a reduction from 100,000 bpd a month ago, and 135,000 bpd before the pipeline halt.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.