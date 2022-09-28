Oil output seen halved at Sakhalin-1 in 2022 -RIA cites regional governor















Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil production of 4.2 million tonnes this year is expected at the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East, down from a planned 8.9 million, the RIA state news agency said on Wednesday, citing regional governor Valery Limarenko.

"There is a decline expected also in gas (production) due to the fact that the company suspended its production from Sept.16, 2022," Limarenko said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.