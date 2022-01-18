Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in February -EIA

Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, appearing to run out of space to contain a historic supply glut that has hammered prices, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. shale basin's output will surge to a record in February, according to a monthly forecast from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday.

The largest U.S. crude basin, the Permian basin of Texas and New Mexico, is expected to have an output increase of 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.076 million bpd, the EIA said.

Overall, crude output from U.S. major shale formations will rise by about 105,000 bpd to 8.54 million in February, the highest since March 2020, according to the EIA forecast.

In March 2020, government officials imposed widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Production in the Eagle Ford region is expected to rise in February by 12,000 bpd to 1.116 million bpd, the EIA said. In the Bakken, production is seen increasing by 8,000 bpd to 1.192 million bpd.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino

