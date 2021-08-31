Oil price rise outlook stalls over Delta speed bump

A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Summary OPEC+ may reconsider hiking output, some analysts say

Overheating in oil prices unlikely soon, says analyst

U.S. oil output to see 'unspectacular' rise, says analyst

For a table of crude price forecasts, click

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices will struggle to break out of current ranges this year as a spike in the Delta coronavirus cases threatens to slow a demand recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey of 43 participants forecast Brent would average $68.02 a barrel in 2021 versus a forecast in July for $68.76. It is the first downward revision to the 2021 price view since November 2020.

Brent has averaged about $67 this year.

"With the Delta variant in play weighing on demand and price sentiment, overheating in oil prices is unlikely in the near term," said DBS Bank analyst Suvro Sarkar.

Oil poll

The International Energy Agency said this month oil demand was set to increase more slowly for the rest of 2021 on the spread of the Delta variant. read more

But the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has so far stuck to its prediction of a strong demand recovery. read more

OPEC and its allies, or OPEC+, agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day a month starting from August until its current reductions of 5.8 million bpd are phased out.

Some analysts said the group, which meets on Wednesday, could reconsider hiking output due to the impact of rising COVID-19 cases. Others downplayed the hit to consumption.

"The decision to boost OPEC+ production was reasonable in the light of strong oil demand and high inflation numbers. But the question might be if OPEC+ will really stick to their plan if demand slows down because of possible COVID Delta problems," LBBW analyst Frank Schallenberger said.

U.S. crude was forecast to average $65.63 in 2021 versus $66.13 in July, amid a slow recovery in production.

Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch predicted a "gradual, unspectacular increase (in U.S. output), not strong enough to cause any headaches for OPEC+."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration had forecast output to fall 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.12 million bpd.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.