Oil prices extend gains after news of China stimulus

Workers walk as oil pumps are seen in the background in the Uzen oil and gas field in the Mangistau Region of Kazakhstan November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Summary

Summary Companies China to step up policy support for small firms hit by COVID

Russia warns Poland, Bulgaria of gas supply cuts on Wednesday

API shows increase in crude stocks - market sources

April 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after China's central bank said it would support its economy.

However, concerns about demand weighed on futures, as authorities in Beijing raced to stamp out a nascent COVID-19 outbreak and avert the same debilitating city-wide lockdown that has shrouded Shanghai for a month. read more

Brent crude futures rose $1.11, or 1.1%, to $106.10 a barrel by 0019 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 84 cents, or 0.8%, to $102.54 a barrel.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Crude prices rose about 3% in the previous session in volatile trade.

China's central bank said on Tuesday it will step up prudent monetary policy support to its economy. Any stimulus would boost oil demand.

Meanwhile, Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) told Poland's PGNiG (PGN.WA) it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning, PGNiG said in a statement. Gazprom said Poland would need to begin making payments under a new scheme as of Tuesday. read more

The news sent NYMEX ultra-low-sulfur diesel futures up more than 9% on Tuesday to settle at $4.47 a gallon, a record close.

In supply, U.S. government data on crude inventories is due later on Wednesday. Industry data on Tuesday showed U.S. crude and distillate stocks rose last week while gasoline inventories fell.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.