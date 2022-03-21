Oil prices jump over $4 as EU considers Russian oil ban

Summary

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than $4 on Monday, with Brent crude climbing above $111 a barrel, as European Union nations considered joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Brent crude futures were up $4.55, or 4.2%, at $112.48 a barrel by 1205 GMT, adding to a 1.2% rise last Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $4.35, or 4.2%, to $109.05, extending a 1.7% jump last Friday.

Prices moved higher ahead of talks this week between European Union governments and U.S. President Joe Biden in a series of summits that aims to harden the West's response to Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

EU governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia. read more

Early on Monday, Ukraine's deputy prime minister, Iryna Vershchuk, said there was no chance the country's forces would surrender in the besieged eastern port city of Mariupol. read more

With little sign of the conflict easing, the focus returned to whether the market would be able to replace Russian barrels hit by sanctions.

"Optimism is seeping away about progress in talks to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine and that’s sent the price of oil on the march upwards", said Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst at UK-based asset manager Hargreaves Lansdown.

"With the possibility that more than a million barrels of Russian oil a day will be snubbed, given that the Netherlands and Germany combined received around a quarter of Russia's crude and light oil exports, demand would shoot up for crude supplies from OPEC+ nations."

Over the weekend, attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group caused a temporary drop in output at a Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) refinery joint venture in Yanbu, feeding concern in a jittery oil products market, where Russia is a key supplier and global inventories are at multi-year lows. read more

The latest report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, showed some producers are still falling short of their agreed supply quotas. read more

Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Florence Tan in Singapore Editing by David Goodman and Bernadette Baum

