Oil prices rise over 1% on news of Druzhba oil pipeline disruption

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday more than 1% after news that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline has been temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure.

Brent crude futures rose $1.38, or 1.5%, to $94.52 a barrel at 2:22 p.m. EST (1922 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.60, or 1.9%, to $87.47.

Russia's state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) has been notified by Ukraine that oil supply to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline is temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure, the RIA news agency quoted Transneft as saying on Tuesday.

Also boosting prices, U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October, more evidence that inflation was starting to ease, which could allow the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. read more

