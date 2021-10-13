Skip to main content

Oil prices unlikely to rise further, says Iraqi oil minister

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices, which hit their highest in more than three years this week, are unlikely to rise further, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

"The market should be balanced," he said, when asked if OPEC+ should produce more oil than planned. "We think the price won't be higher." Brent crude was trading at $83 per barrel on Wednesday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

