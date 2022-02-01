Energy1 minute read
Oil refiners offer union workers 9% pay raise over three years -sources
HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiners have offered union oil and chemical workers a 9% pay raise over three years, according to people familiar with the matter, as talk on a new labor contract near a deadline.
The United Steelworkers union and Marathon Petroleum Corp., which is representing oil refinery, pipeline and chemical companies, were hoping to avoid a possible strike.
The existing contract, which covers about 30,000 workers across the United States, expires shortly after midnight.
Reporting by Erwin Seba
