Oil release at Marathon's Galveston Bay refinery causes odor in Texas City

Jan 18 (Reuters) - A small oil release at Marathon Oil Corp's (MRO.N) 451,000 barrel per day (bpd) Galveston Bay refinery is causing an odor in Texas City, the emergency management department there said on Twitter.

"Fire dept is currently on scene monitoring air quality. There are no readings outside of normal levels," it added.

A Marathon representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens











