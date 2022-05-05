Oil releases so far are just 9% of stocks, "can come back again if a problem" - IEA head
MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - The two oil stock releases carried out so far amount to only 9% of overall stocks, Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday.
"We can come back again if there is a problem," he said while speaking remotely during an event in Florence, Italy.
Birol said a situation where a short-term scramble for alternative energy sources to Russia prolonged reliance on volatile fossil fuels had to be avoided.
The IEA last month listed members' contributions to a 120-million-barrel release of crude and oil products from emergency stockpiles to bring down global oil prices after the beginning of the Ukraine crisis. read more
