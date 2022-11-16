Oil shipments on Druzhba pipeline to Hungary restarted, minister says

Companies MOL Magyar Olajes Gazipari Nyrt Follow















BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary have restarted, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday, adding that the pipeline was still operating with low pressure after a temporary shutdown on Tuesday.

Oil supply to parts of Eastern and Central Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline were temporarily suspended on Tuesday for technical reasons, according to oil pipeline operators in Hungary and Slovakia. Hungary's MOL (MOLB.BU) said that its Ukrainian partner told the company that a Russian rocket hit a power station providing electricity for a pump station, leading to the stoppage.

Szijjarto said on Facebook on Wednesday that repairs had been carried out to an extent that allowed oil shipments to restart to Hungary "a few minutes before."

"For the time being, this is at low pressure in this phase, but technical works are underway in order to allow shipments resume at usual full pressure, so at normal levels," Szijjarto said.

