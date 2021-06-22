Oil storage firm Vopak wins contract for Exxon Mobil's chemical project in China

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - Dutch oil storage firm Vopak (VOPA.AS) won a contract for storage and services of a liquid products terminal as part of Exxon Mobil (XOM.N)'s planned Huizhou chemical complex project in southern China.

Located in Huizhou city in Guangdong, approximately 100 km (62 miles) from Hong Kong, the terminal will have storage capacity of 560,000 cubic metres, Vopak said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vopak will obtain 30% of ownership of the terminal, including the pipelines connecting the terminal and the jetty and the chemical plant, and will provide services for the project through a separate wholly-owned entity.

Vopak did not disclose the value of the contract.

The Huizhou complex, which will be owned 100% by Exxon Mobil, is designed to include a 1.6 million tonnes per annum flexible feed steam cracker and facilities to produce chemical products such as polyethylene and polypropylene.

The chemical project, firstly announced in 2017, remains subject to final investment decision.

"We are excited for this opportunity to serve ExxonMobil via this greenfield industrial terminal in a safe, sustainable and efficient way," said Eelco Hoekstra, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Royal Vopak, in the statement.

"This project fits perfectly into Vopak's growth strategy for industrial terminals. We are very proud of our expertise and long track record of storing vital products with care for our customers and our drive to continue to invest."

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan, editing by Louise Heavens

