Oil tanker to pick up crude oil for Italy's Eni arrives in Venezuelan waters

The logo of Italian oil and gas group Eni is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

June 10 (Reuters) - An oil tanker chartered to carry 650,000 barrels of diluted crude oil for Italy's Eni SpA on Friday arrived in Venezuelan waters, according to a document from state-run oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela.

The Venezuelan crude cargo will be the first for Eni following a United States authorization issued last month allowing the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal that was halted by the Trump administration in 2020.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga

