Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Oilfield company U.S. Well Services to cut 171 jobs in Texas - filing

Reuters
1 minute read

Hydraulic fracking provider U.S. Well Services (USWS.O) plans to eliminate 171 jobs in Texas, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The company was the first to deploy electric fracking technology in 2014 and last week said it would exit the diesel frack market by the end of 2021. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 3:09 PM UTCOil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects

Oil rose nearly 1% on Wednesday, supported by a decision by OPEC and its allies to stick to its plan to gradually restore supply, along with the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

EnergyRebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA
EnergyEXCLUSIVE Mexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners
EnergyRussia says Nord Stream 2 testing work to start next week -TASS
EnergyBiden suspends Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge