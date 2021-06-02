Oilfield company U.S. Well Services to cut 171 jobs in Texas - filing

Hydraulic fracking provider U.S. Well Services (USWS.O) plans to eliminate 171 jobs in Texas, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission.

The company was the first to deploy electric fracking technology in 2014 and last week said it would exit the diesel frack market by the end of 2021. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

