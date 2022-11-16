Oilfield firm SLB says pricing gains materializing for industry

Companies Schlumberger NV Follow















Nov 16 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB (SLB.N) says higher pricing for its services and equipment is materializing, driven by strong demand from operators, capital discipline and surging oil and gas prices.

The company also expects its earnings before taxes and other items to grow in excess of 20% annually through 2025, Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch at an investor conference in Miami, Florida.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver











