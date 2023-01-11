Oman LNG issues tender to sell LNG for Jan-Feb loading -sources















LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Oman LNG has issued a tender to sell one liquefied natural gas cargo, for loading between January 30 and February 1, three industry sources on Wednesday.

The tender is offered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for loading at Qalhat, and closes on Jan. 11, the sources said.

The company on Tuesday signed a binding agreement to supply 800,000 metric tons per year of LNG to Shell for 10 years, starting from 2025.

Reporting by Emily Chow in Singapore and Marwa Rashad in London











