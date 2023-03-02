Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year - tweet















DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











