Energy

Oman signs land deal for green hydrogen project with India's ACME, report says

CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oman has signed a land reservation agreement for a green hydrogen and ammonia project that Indian company ACME aims to set up in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, Oman's state news agency said on Twitter on Monday.

The deal is part of a plan by Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones to promote investment in clean energy by producing hydrogen and ammonia from renewable energy to boost its use, including in transport and industry, the agency said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 9:16 AM UTC

