CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oman has started natural gas and condensate production from the Mabrouk field, state media reported on Wednesday citing the Omani energy ministry.

Production is expected to reach more than 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas by mid-2024.

Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Christopher Cushing











